Frank

“Catch me in your living rooms on May 4th for Season 4 of the Circle,” Frank wrote via Instagram ahead of the trailer’s release. “Buckle up, baby! We’re going for the ride of a lifetime and you know I’m bringing the 🔥!” He even steals the show in the trailer’s first moments, joking that Netflix needs to “pay y’all f–king bills” after the group is alerted about a “data breach.”