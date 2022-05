Mel B and Emma Bunton

The Circle is spicing up your life with a big twist. Mel B and Emma Bunton — also known as Scary and Baby Spice, respectively — will be joining the season 4 cast.

While the “Wannabe” singers will be entering The Circle as a catfish named Jared, they won’t be playing to take home the prize. Their goal is to raise the cash fund for the other players in the game.