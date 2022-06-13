Jamie Kennedy

“Hollywood, this is a clear example of how twisted the system is,” the Son of the Mask star said in a video shared via his YouTube channel in June 2022. “Sidney Prescott is the center of Scream. Neve Campbell is the face of Scream. Ghostface chasing her throughout the whole franchise … Neve is the final girl. It’s crazy that the people behind the scenes are not paying the money to literally the face of the franchise. It’s people who weren’t involved from the get-go. This is everything that’s wrong with the business.”