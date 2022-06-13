Matthew Lillard

“Did Tom Cruise take less money for [Top Gun: Maverick]? F–k no, dude,” the She’s All That actor said during a June 2022 Twitter Spaces chat. “So, why is a woman supposed to take less? Why wouldn’t you pay her more as the series goes on? Was Scream 5 a hit or not a hit? It was a smash hit. Did they make a s–t ton of money? Yes. Should Neve Campbell be paid for the work she’s done in five movies of a franchise? Yes, because she’s a female lead of one of the most successful horror franchises.”