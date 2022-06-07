Neve Campbell’s Most Candid Quotes About the ‘Scream’ Franchise Before Exit

Coming Back

For the Canada native, coming back to set reminded her of Wes Craven‘s vision for the Scream franchise. The creator died in August 2015 from brain cancer at age 76.

“I certainly felt Wes’s absence, and at the same time, I clearly felt his presence. Every time I walk on these movies I feel his presence, and his power, and his input, and his influence, and everything he did to make these movies amazing,” Campbell told Entertainment Weekly in January 2022. “I think Courteney, David, and I each individually had a good cry when we walked onto that set. I mean, these movies meant a lot. The very first experience was so much fun and meant so much to all of us in many ways. So, yeah, everything came flooding back.”