Neve Campbell’s Most Candid Quotes About the ‘Scream’ Franchise Before Exit

Having Concerns

“I had been apprehensive because, you know, our director, our incredible director Wes Craven passed away, and I wasn’t sure about doing a film without him,” Campbell shared during an appearance on The Talk in October 2020. “But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter saying that they’ve become directors and love film because of these films, and because of Wes, and they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films. So, I was really happy to hear that.”