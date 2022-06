Her Future in the Franchise

After Scream 5 hit theaters, the Craft actress revealed that she wasn’t ruling out a return in the future. “It’s down to the strength of the story. I wouldn’t want to do it unless the script is good. It would be hard,” she told THR in January 2022. “But these guys did really well on this one, so I’m curious to see what would come next. So we’ll see.”