Moving On

In June 2022, Campbell confirmed that she wouldn’t be coming back for Scream 6 due to failed salary negotiations. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she stated at the time. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”