Neve Campbell’s Most Candid Quotes About the ‘Scream’ Franchise Before Exit

The ‘Scream’ Impact

While celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Scream, the House of Cards alum admitted that she didn’t expect for the movies to become such a phenomenon.

“We had no idea. We knew it was a good script and we knew Wes Craven was amazing, but when we started we were shooting in Santa Rosa — none of us really had names yet,” she said on Good Morning America in 2016. “None of us were famous except for Drew Barrymore.”

Campbell added: “We joked, ‘Do you think [Ghostface] would be a Halloween costume?’ But we had no idea there actually would be.”