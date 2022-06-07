Top 5

Neve Campbell’s Most Candid Quotes About the ‘Scream’ Franchise Before Exit

Everything Neve Campbell Has Said About Being Part of the Scream Franchise Before Her Departure
The ‘Scream’ Impact

While celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Scream, the House of Cards alum admitted that she didn’t expect for the movies to become such a phenomenon.

“We had no idea. We knew it was a good script and we knew Wes Craven was amazing, but when we started we were shooting in Santa Rosa — none of us really had names yet,” she said on Good Morning America in 2016. “None of us were famous except for Drew Barrymore.”

Campbell added: “We joked, ‘Do you think [Ghostface] would be a Halloween costume?’ But we had no idea there actually would be.”

