‘Never Been Kissed’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

David Arquette (Rob Geller)

Arquette continued to appear in the Scream film franchise and landed roles in See Spot Run, Eight Legged Freaks, In Case of Emergency and Pushing Daisies. He also worked as a producer, director and professional wrestler.

The actor was married to Courteney Cox from June 1999 to May 2013. The exes welcomed daughter Coco in June 2004. Arquette later tied the knot with Christina McLarty in April 2015, and their sons, Charlie and Gus, arrived in April 2014 and March 2017, respectively.