‘Never Been Kissed’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Drew Barrymore (Josie Geller)

The former child star continued to earn her leading lady status with roles in Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates, He’s Just Not That Into You, Grey Gardens and Santa Clarita Diet. She began hosting her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in 2020. After getting her first producer credit on Never Been Kissed, she went on to produce many of her own projects and others’ films and TV shows.

Barrymore shares daughters Olive and Frankie — born in September 2012 and April 2014, respectively — with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she was married to from June 2012 to August 2016. She was also previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.