Garry Marshall (Rigfort)

While Marshall still acted occasionally in projects such as Race to Witch Mountain, Life After Beth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he was more well-known for his work as a director, writer and producer. He died in July 2016 from complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke. He was 81.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Wells — whom he wed in March 1963 — and their three children, Lori, Kathleen and Scott.