John C. Reilly (Augustus ‘Gus’ Strauss)

Reilly took on roles in Chicago, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Step Brothers, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Wreck-It Ralph, The Lobster and Licorice Pizza. He is also a member of the band John Reilly & Friends.

The actor married Alison Dickey in 1992. They share sons Leo and Arlo.