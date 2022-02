Molly Shannon (Anita)

The Saturday Night Live alum has stayed busy with projects such as Superstar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Wet Hot American Summer, Sex and the City, Kath & Kim, Enlightened, Divorce, Other People and The Other Two.

Shannon tied the knot with Fritz Chesnut in May 2004. The couple are the parents of daughter Stella and son Nolan, who arrived in September 2003 and March 2005, respectively.