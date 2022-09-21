Will Max Move on With Dr. Elizabeth Wilder?

Following the season 5 premiere, Eggold weighed in on a potential romance between Max and Dr. Wilder.

“So speaking as Ryan about Sandra, I can say she’s an absolute joy to work with and so talented and so smart and brings great things to the scenes and is so fun,” he told TVLine. “In terms of Max and Wilder, Wilder was there for Max as a friend even, I think it was Wilder’s first episode, she was giving him advice about Sharpe and saying, ‘Don’t let her go’ and stuff. So there’s been a cool connection with them, I think, from the very start.”