Damon Wayans Jr. (Ernie “Coach” Tagliaboo)

After leaving New Girl for the second time in 2015, he appeared in films including How to Be Single and Super Troopers 2. He continued to guest star on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Twilight Zone. He also briefly starred on Happy Together and in the mini-series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.

Wayans launched his own production company, Two Shakes Entertainment, in November 2018 and it scored a two-year first-look deal with CBS TV Studios. Through this endeavor, he will executive produce the series Glamorous for The CW.

He has been married to Samara Saraiva since 2016.