David Walton (Sam Sweeney)

The Brown University graduate continued to pop up on TV with guest-starring appearances on Grace and Frankie, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and more. He had a recurring role in 2020 as Sam on the short-lived NBC drama Council of Dads. He also produced and starred in the 2019 TV film Awokened, during which he worked alongside Simone and Morris.