Max Greenfield (Winston Schmidt)

Greenfield had consistent work after saying farewell to his New Girl days. He returned to reprise his former role as Leo D’Amato on Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival and landed a starring role opposite Cedric the Entertainer on CBS’ The Neighborhood. He nabbed guest-starring spots on shows including A Series of Unfortunate Events and BoJack Horseman, but he also appeared in Taraji P. Henson’s film What Men Want and Carey Mulligan’s movie Promising Young Woman. The New York native founded DADZ, a father-focused parenting and baby goods company, in June 2020.