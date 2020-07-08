Zooey Deschanel (Jessica Day)

Deschanel had a successful movie career prior to joining New Girl and throughout the duration of the comedy series. After the show, her biggest onscreen project was voicing a character in 2020’s Trolls World Tour. However, she embarked upon the A Very She & Him Christmas Party Tour in 2019 with her band, She & Him, the other half of which is M. Ward.

As for her personal life, the 500 Days of Summer actress finalized her divorce from Jacob Pechenik — with whom she shares daughter Elsie and son Charlie — in June 2020. She began dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott in September 2019, the same month she announced her split from Pechenik.

Deschanel continues to run The Farm Project with Pechenik.