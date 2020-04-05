Movies ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and More Movies Get New Releases Following Coronavirus Postponement By Johnni Macke April 5, 2020 7 5 / 7 F9 Original Date: May 22, 2020 New Release: April 21, 2021 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Fires Back at Critic Who Says He’s Not the ‘Perfect Guy’ for Hannah Brown ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News