Movies ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and More Movies Get New Releases Following Coronavirus Postponement By Johnni Macke June 24, 2020 Sony/Columbia/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock 36 21 / 36 Untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Original Date: April 8, 2022 New Release: October 7, 2022 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 77 Best Prime Day-Like Deals From the 1st Ever Amazon Big Style Sale — Happening Now This Yoga Top Proves How Chic Loungewear Can Be — Now Under $15 at Amazon Amazon Just Dropped Their Own Line of Cotton Face Masks More News