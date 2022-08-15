How Does Nexstar Plan to Adjust Programming?

During a conference call in August 2022, Nexstar president and chief operating officer Tom Carter noted that the company will take over managing The CW immediately. In an attempt to make the network more profitable, Nexstar has plans to add more unscripted programming to fit a different demographic.

Following the 2022-2023 broadcast season, Nexstar will decide whether it will extend its creative partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global or not. Shows including All American, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, Walker, Kung Fu, The Winchesters and more might be facing their final seasons.