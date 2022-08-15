Where Have You Seen Him Before?

Prior to his featured role as Luke Morrow in Purple Hearts, Galtizine starred as Prince Robert in 2021’s Cinderella remake opposite Camila Cabello. His first major breakout role, however, was in The Beat Beneath My Feet in 2014, alongside Luke Perry. He also had roles in 2016’s High Strung and the 2020 television remake of The Craft, titled The Craft: Legacy.

In 2022, Galitzine was cast as Prince Henry of Wales in the book-to-film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez. The romantic comedy will debut in 2023.