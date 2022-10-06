The Advice Nick Viall Would Tell Himself Before ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

“I thrived in Paradise,” Viall said with a laugh. “I think I finally kind of figured it out. … I really enjoyed my time on Paradise and the people around me.”

He admitted, however, that his chapter about f—kboys and players could apply to the spinoff.

“I didn’t feel like I was a f—kboy in Paradise by any stretch of the imagination,” he clarified, agreeing that the premise of the show relates to his advice about hookup culture. “I wrote in the book, like, being a f—kboy, especially in this dating climate with hookup culture, is more about the perception of your actions. … So if you’re not communicating and being upfront — and I really wanted to be very communicative — but you have to remember that if you are dating someone who you might sense is slightly more into you than you’re into them — and that can change very quickly — that they’re gonna be listening, they’re gonna be cherry-picking your words too. … You have to challenge yourself to be over-communicative.”