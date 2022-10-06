The Advice Nick Viall Would Tell Himself Before Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season

Going into season 11 of The Bachelorette, Viall would have advised himself to read his chapter about “prioritizing the boundaries you set over the chemistry” you feel.

“[I had] a ton of chemistry with Kaitlyn, obviously, that’s what brought me on the show,” he said. “But I didn’t spend much time thinking about compatibility or what was important to me. Obviously, it’s The Bachelor, right? So there’s no such thing as boundaries for yourself on The Bachelor. … You’re fighting with other people to get that person to like you. So I would’ve told myself to really prioritize compatibility and think about that. People are often asking themselves ‘why’ at the wrong time. Early in relationships, we don’t ask why at all. Someone says they like us. You’re like, ‘Yes! Thank you.’ … And we just accept that at face value. And while I don’t want to like everyone to ruin a good moment, I do think it’s important to check in and, and say, ‘Well, you know, why do you feel the way you do?’ And if someone truly has these genuine feelings, it should be pretty easy to articulate why they feel the way you do.”

He continued: “I am someone who hung onto every little word someone said to me when it was a validating word. And then when people will end a relationship with us — well, they were asking why all the time. ‘Well, why did you do that? Why did you say this? Why did you say that?’ And then all we’re really doing is asking someone who’s decided they don’t wanna be with us anymore to come up with new reasons why they don’t wanna be with us and that’s torturing yourself.”