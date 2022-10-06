The Advice Nick Viall Would Tell Himself Before ‘The Bachelor,’ Vanessa Grimaldi Engagement

“I think Bachelor Nick — I was just trying to survive that,” he quipped.

He went on to reference successful Bachelor Nation matches Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Ashley and Jared Haibon and Catherine and Sean Lowe.

“With the relationship that I had with Vanessa — [there’s a] chapter I talk about healthy love and toxic love. Starting a relationship in Bachelor Nation is nearly impossible. And for all the relationships — the Jade and Tanners, and the Ashley and Jareds and the Sean and Catherines, I give so much credit to those people because they truly had to fight for that relationship and the odds were stacked against them and they had no advantages and yet they still made it work. I give a lot of credit to those relationships because it is such a challenge and there’s so many toxic things that come into the relationship. A lot of people in Bachelor relationships fight tooth and nail to make a relationship work, even when it’s doomed from the beginning.”

He went on to compare his relationship with Grimaldi to season 18’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, who split in June.

“You can have two good people … [who] wanna make it work, but they can’t communicate or maybe there’s a lack of compatibility and it can be really damaging to one’s mental health, trying to fight for something that just doesn’t really have a chance,” he said. “And knowing when to let go of something, even though you have the greatest of hopes for it, I think is a really important thing that I wish I knew much earlier in life because I used to pride myself [on] fighting for love and not having regrets. And to some point, I’m grateful, I have no regrets, but there were some chapters in my life where I really made life on myself and my mental health much worse than it needed to be because of my own stubbornness and my lack of acceptance and willingness to just, like, be honest about the situation I was in.”