Kaitlyn Bristowe

In 2015, Viall showed up during the fourth week of season 11 of The Bachelorette, asking Bristowe to give him a chance. She agreed and he joined the season. He later revealed that the duo talked “every day, all day,” on the phone and via FaceTime before she began filming.

“It was more personal because of the relationship before and all the things that happened leading up to it,” he said on the “Viall Files” podcast in January 2019. “Everyone knows at this point that Kaitlyn and I had chatted before. I haven’t shied away from that.”

The two slept together two weeks after he joined the cast, but ultimately, she chose Shawn Booth over him when it came time for the finale, stopping Viall moments before he proposed. During the live after show, Viall claimed the two had exchanged “I love you’s” so he was completely shocked by her choice.