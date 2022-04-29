Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Corinne Olympios

Corinne followed up her time on Nick’s season with a short stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 4. Not long after production began during the summer of 2017, the show was shut down after a producer reported an incident between Corinne and DeMario Jackson. After a two-week investigation into the claims, Warner Bros found no evidence of misconduct. While BiP continued, Corinne and DeMario did not return.

She went on to find love, however, with builder Vincent Fratantoni. They eventually split in September 2021.