Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Danielle Maltby

After a brief stint on BiP season 4, Danielle started dating The Challenge’s Paul Calafiore. She subsequently ended up involved in MTV drama as he cheated on her with Cara Maria Sorbello. Both women released alleged text messages exclusively to Us in December 2018, claiming that Paulie was fooling both of them.

“I want to vomit because it makes me so sick to think that someone can sit there and spout out these professions of love to me and then hang up the phone and go and f—k someone else. I don’t blame Cara in this,” Danielle told Us at the time.

While Paulie and Cara later reconciled, Danielle launched her “WoMed” podcast to talk “all things Women in Medicine.”