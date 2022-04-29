Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Kristina Schulman

Kristina made waves on seasons 4 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. During her first stint in Mexico, she was in a love triangle with Dean Unglert and Danielle Lombard.While she and Dean gave their relationship a shot outside of Paradise, they were both single when they returned for season 6 of the show. This time around, however, Kristina was involved in drama with Blake Horstmann, whom she hooked up with at Stagecoach before the season started. The problem was Caelynn Miller-Keyes also spent time with Blake at the music festival. In a shocking turn of events, Caelynn ended up with Dean and Kristina left Mexico solo.

“I’m at a point where I’m kind of ready if that person comes into my life, but at the same time, I’m really enjoying staying single and just traveling and focusing on me,” the influencer told Us in October 2019. “I get a little bit of attention and it’s exciting and then I’m like, nevermind. I need to focus on me. So it’s a push and pull a little bit. I’m trying not to focus on that too much.”