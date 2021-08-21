Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Nick Viall

The Dancing With the Stars alum found success in Hollywood, landing a series of scripted roles and near-romances with A-list actresses January Jones and Rachel Bilson.

Nick, who hosts his “Viall Files” podcast and owns an essential oils line, Natural Habits, teased he was off the market in June 2020 after he was spotted running with Andi in L.A.

“Not dating Andi but I welcomed her to L.A. and she seems to be doing great and she’s into the whole running thing and I’ve been running a lot lately and so, yeah, nice to see her,” he said on his podcast before shutting down Demi Burnett romance rumors too. “But I am not dating either of those two and I’m not going to be dating either of those two and quite frankly it’s something I can safely say about anyone from the Bachelor franchise. They’re great people. I just don’t see it in the cards. I don’t think I could ever say that enough where it will still never come up.”