Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. During season 13 of the spinoff, she met and got engaged to Bryan Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor. Two years later, the couple exchanged vows in Mexico in August 2019.

While the attorney initially went back to practicing law, Rachel has since made a name for herself in the entertainment business, cohosting the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast and the “Higher Learning” Ringer podcast. She also hosts MTV’s Ghosted and works as a correspondent for Extra.

The Texas native took a step back from the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in May 2021, continuing to work for Extra and hosting her “Higher Learning” podcast. She released a book titled Miss Me With That in February 2022.