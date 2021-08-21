Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Raven Gates

The Arkansas native met and fell in love with Adam Gottschalk during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. After the twosome moved to Dallas together, he popped the question in June 2019. Raven confirmed to Us in August 2020 that the pair were forced to replan their nuptials several times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people. I’m not doing that; I’m not uninviting people,” the Shop Grey Suade owner said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

Three months after she and Gottschalk tied the knot, the pair announced the Grey Suede founder’s first pregnancy in July 2021. Their “honeymoon baby” is due in January 2022.

Raven also cohosts the “Girls Night” podcast with Alexis Waters.