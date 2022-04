Taylor Nolan

The therapist found love with Derek Peth on season 4 of BiP. While he proposed at the 2017 reunion show, the twosome went their separate ways in June 2018. The “Let’s Talk About it with Taylor Nolan” podcast host teased she had a new love interest, dubbed “Canada man,” in December 2019.

Us exclusively confirmed in October 2020 that she was in an open relationship with a man named Zach.