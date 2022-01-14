Austin Butler (James Garrett)

After winning over fans on Zoey 101, Butler continued to appear on television with roles in Switched at Birth, The Carrie Diaries, Arrow and The Shannara Chronicles. He is set to star in the upcoming miniseries Masters of Air.

The California native will appear alongside Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann‘s 2022 Elvis Presley biopic, playing the iconic musician.

Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for almost a decade before they called it quits in 2020. He was later linked to Kaia Gerber.