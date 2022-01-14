Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey Brooks)

Ahead of Zoey 101‘s last season, Spears confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Casey Aldridge. The singer gave birth to daughter Maddie in June 2008. The now-exes dated on and off for two years before calling it quits in 2010.

The Sweet Magnolias star later married Jamie Watson in 2014, Four years later, they welcomed daughter Ivey.

The “Follow Me” performer found her personal life in the spotlight after her older sister, Britney Spears, called out the rest of her family for their involvement in her conservatorship, which officially ended in November 2021. Jamie Lynn’s 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, continued to stir up issues with the pop star, despite the Netflix personality’s claims that she tried to help Britney amid her struggles. That same year, Jamie Lynn’s past feud with Nikolas also resurfaced.