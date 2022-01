Kristin Herrera (Dana Cruz)

After briefly starring on Zoey 101 in 2005, the actress went on to take roles on General Hospital and Without a Trace. In 2020, she reunited with her former Nick costars on All That.

In 2016, Herrera announced that she was engaged to Daniel Novak. The couple broke up before rekindling their romance in 2020. One year later, the ER alum confirmed that she was expecting her first child.