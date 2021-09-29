A Different Kind Of Bond Movie

No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga is the first American to helm a film in the famous franchise. With that honor came responsibility, as he told The Hollywood Reporter in a September 2021 interview.

“You can’t change Bond overnight, but you can change the world around him,” he said of ushering the character into the #MeToo era.

For the Jane Eyre director, that meant bringing in Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help make the script more feminist. “It’s a story about a white man as a spy in this world,” he told THR. “But you have to be willing to lean in and do the work to make the female characters more than just contrivances.”