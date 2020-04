Camille Isobel Hughes

After leaving NYC to attend the College of William and Mary in Virginia, Camille moved to California. She currently works as a senior manager for brand and product development at Arbonne International. She acknowledged on her time on the show in January 2019.

“Oh how time flies…#10yearchallenge #bravo #nycprep,” Camille captioned a cast photo during the viral 10 Year Challenge trend on Instagram.