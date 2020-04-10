Peter Cary “PC” Peterson

PC made headlines in 2018 when Tiffany Trump attended his impromptu Vegas wedding to longtime pal Quentin Esme Brown.

“Esme and I got married in Las Vegas this weekend,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, according to several reports. “For over ten years we have been discussing this. This was a sober decision that we planned over the weekend. Many of you know that Esme and I have been best friends since we were kids. Was this spur of the moment? Yes. But we have talked about this for ten years.”

While PC is private on Instagram, Esme rarely posts photos from him and has deleted all evidence of their “wedding.” PC features his nature photographs and portraits on his website.