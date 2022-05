Is That Luke?!

A new trailer released on Star Wars Day 2022 gave fans a glimpse of a young Luke Skywalker. “When the time comes, he must be trained,” Obi-Wan says. Uncle Owen, however, isn’t having it, replying, “Like you trained his father?” At the end of the teaser, the aforementioned father appears in his Darth Vader costume, and the soundtrack plays a clip of the villain’s mechanized breathing sound.