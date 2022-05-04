New Music

Legendary composer John Williams wrote an original Obi-Wan theme for the new show, but Natalie Holt was in charge of completing the rest of the series’ music. The Loki composer is the first woman ever to score a live-action Star Wars project. “I think it’s an emotional score, and it does have its roots in the Star Wars tradition a little more than The Mandalorian does,” Holt told Vanity Fair in April 2022. “We had a collection of 250 horns and flutes, and I used this hunting horn in the score. We’re also blending the orchestra with some more modern synths sounds as well. It’s definitely what we’re used to and a few new elements.”

None of Holt’s new music appears in teasers for the series because it’s all still a secret, but she hinted that she drew inspiration from all over the world. “There are some Latin influences in one of the planets,” she explained. “There’s some Thai, Hong Kong, some sounds that are more Eastern. Definitely you take flavors from around the world, and then try and turn them into something … otherworldly. You’re on Star Wars, you’re scoring a planet, it has to have scale.”