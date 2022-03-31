Vader Is Back

Star Wars fans are excited about the return of Darth Vader — and so is Christensen, who played the character in the prequel films. “Without getting into too much detail, it was amazing,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in March, reflecting on how it felt to return to the franchise. “It’s a great honor to get to put that suit on.”

Revenge of the Sith debuted nearly 20 years ago, but Christensen said it felt “natural” to return to the role. “I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character,” he explained. “And that was very meaningful for me.”