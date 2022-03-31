Return of the Jedi! Everything to Know About Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Who’s In It?
McGregor, Christensen, Edgerton and Piesse will reprise their roles from the prequel trilogy. Rupert Friend will star as the Grand Inquisitor, a high-ranking official in the Galactic Empire, while Moses Ingram and Sung Kang will also appear as inquisitors. Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma is set to play an Imperial officer. Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine and Benny Safdie have been cast in undisclosed roles. It also seems likely that a young Luke Skywalker will appear, but there hasn't been an announcement about who's playing him.