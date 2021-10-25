OG ‘Halloween’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Jamie Lee Curtis

The actress has appeared as Laurie in Halloween’s sequels Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021). She is also expected to appear in 2022’s Halloween Ends. Her lengthy career includes seven Golden Globe nominations and two wins (in 1990 for Anything But Love and 1995 for True Lies).

Curtis has been married to Christopher Guest since 1984. They share two kids: Ruby and Annie. While promoting Halloween Kills in October 2021, the proud mother opened up about Ruby coming out as transgender one year prior.

“’Helping others Is something everyone should do. I don’t think it’s only our household thing. It should be a human thing,’” Curtis wrote, quoting her daughter, via Instagram at the time. “Ruby I am proud to be your mother. Today more than ever.”