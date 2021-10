Kyle Richards

After working as a child actress throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, Richards filmed several TV guest spots in the ‘90s and early 2000s before turning her attention to reality TV. She is the longest-running OG cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered on Bravo in 2010. The mother of four daughters, Richards has been married to Mauricio Umansky since 1996. She reprised her role as Lindsey in 2021’s Halloween Kills.