2. What Else Has She Been In?

The Stray Dolls star made her big-screen debut in 2014’s The Sisterhood of Night after appearing in several short films. One year later, she landed a lead role in M. Night Shyamalan‘s thriller The Visit. Horror fans may also recognize her from the 2016 Christmas horror movie Better Watch Out. Her TV credits include Netflix’s teen series The Society and HBO Max’s 2022 adaptation of The Staircase.