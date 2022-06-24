3. How Did She Land the Role of Priscilla?

“Honestly, I just put down a self-tape,” DeJonge told The AU Review, adding that she auditioned with two scenes from the film. “And it kind of just happened. I set up a self-tape and a couple months later I was sitting at dinner with my agents, and I asked them about the role. I asked, ‘What happened with Baz?’ I wanted to know how we could make it happen, and they didn’t know and thought it had just gone away. That night I got a text message saying I got the role.”