1. Taylor Swift Is a Fan

The “Evermore” songstress sent Rodrigo into a tizzy after Swift reacted to “Drivers License” via Instagram.

“I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud 💗👏,” the Grammy winner commented on Rodrigo’s post about the track landing next to Swift’s “It’s Time to Go” and “Right Where You Left Me” on the iTunes chart.

Rodrigo subsequently wrote “what is breathing” on the social media platform.