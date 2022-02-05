Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Caitlyn Jenner: Now

After being plagued by rumors for more than a year, the former athlete came out as a transgender woman during a 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer in April 2015. Five minutes into the program, Jenner revealed, “For all intents and purposes, I am a woman.” Jenner later introduced her new self, Caitlyn Jenner, on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s July 2015 issue. She later starred on her own E! reality series, I Am Cait, which documented her life following her transition.

In April 2021, Jenner announced that she was officially entering the race for California Governor, which she lost that September.